JBM Auto Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 953.05 crore, up 16.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 953.05 crore in December 2022 up 16.05% from Rs. 821.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.33 crore in December 2022 up 3.81% from Rs. 33.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.75 crore in December 2022 up 21.92% from Rs. 94.12 crore in December 2021.

JBM Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.92 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.99 in December 2021.

JBM Auto shares closed at 485.85 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.13% returns over the last 6 months and -11.95% over the last 12 months.