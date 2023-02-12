English
    JBM Auto Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 953.05 crore, up 16.05% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JBM Auto are:

    Net Sales at Rs 953.05 crore in December 2022 up 16.05% from Rs. 821.24 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.33 crore in December 2022 up 3.81% from Rs. 33.07 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.75 crore in December 2022 up 21.92% from Rs. 94.12 crore in December 2021.

    JBM Auto
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations953.051,029.24821.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations953.051,029.24821.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials648.92750.68609.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.42-9.82-11.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost88.7798.2374.66
    Depreciation32.1031.1923.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses97.2688.6063.17
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax73.5870.3661.87
    Other Income9.0710.748.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax82.6581.1070.51
    Interest37.9429.3418.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax44.7151.7651.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax44.7151.7651.66
    Tax13.0213.9617.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.6937.8034.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.6937.8034.05
    Minority Interest-0.21-0.08--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.85-1.54-0.98
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates34.3336.1833.07
    Equity Share Capital23.6523.6523.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.923.066.99
    Diluted EPS2.923.066.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.923.066.99
    Diluted EPS2.923.066.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
