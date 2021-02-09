JBM Auto Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 590.73 crore, up 26.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 590.73 crore in December 2020 up 26.48% from Rs. 467.04 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.96 crore in December 2020 up 33.5% from Rs. 16.45 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.02 crore in December 2020 up 16.62% from Rs. 60.04 crore in December 2019.

JBM Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 4.64 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.48 in December 2019.

JBM Auto shares closed at 415.65 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 88.25% returns over the last 6 months and 72.50% over the last 12 months.