JBM Auto Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 384.33 crore, down 10.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 384.33 crore in December 2019 down 10.6% from Rs. 429.89 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.57 crore in December 2019 down 13.6% from Rs. 18.02 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.31 crore in December 2019 down 9.56% from Rs. 55.63 crore in December 2018.

JBM Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.82 in December 2019 from Rs. 4.42 in December 2018.

JBM Auto shares closed at 239.00 on February 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 59.76% returns over the last 6 months and -12.52% over the last 12 months.