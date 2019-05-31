JBF Industries Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 642.52 crore, down 31.02% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JBF Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 642.52 crore in March 2019 down 31.02% from Rs. 931.49 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 166.72 crore in March 2019 down 110.96% from Rs. 79.03 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 28.59 crore in March 2019 down 1031.27% from Rs. 3.07 crore in March 2018.
JBF Industries shares closed at 18.70 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -11.37% returns over the last 6 months and -80.02% over the last 12 months.
|
|JBF Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|642.52
|573.65
|931.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|642.52
|573.65
|931.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|603.67
|440.85
|763.12
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.09
|0.03
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-51.67
|43.29
|-5.75
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|21.37
|21.12
|26.10
|Depreciation
|23.96
|23.48
|23.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|95.32
|80.72
|174.80
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-50.13
|-35.90
|-50.46
|Other Income
|-2.42
|-6.43
|29.88
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-52.55
|-42.33
|-20.58
|Interest
|58.48
|67.25
|92.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-111.03
|-109.58
|-112.64
|Exceptional Items
|-56.02
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-167.05
|-109.58
|-112.64
|Tax
|-0.33
|-0.13
|-33.61
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-166.72
|-109.45
|-79.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-166.72
|-109.45
|-79.03
|Equity Share Capital
|81.87
|81.87
|81.87
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-20.36
|-13.37
|-9.65
|Diluted EPS
|-20.36
|-13.37
|-9.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-20.36
|-13.37
|-9.65
|Diluted EPS
|-20.36
|-13.37
|-9.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
