JBF Industries Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 642.52 crore, down 31.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 642.52 crore in March 2019 down 31.02% from Rs. 931.49 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 166.72 crore in March 2019 down 110.96% from Rs. 79.03 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 28.59 crore in March 2019 down 1031.27% from Rs. 3.07 crore in March 2018.

JBF Industries shares closed at 18.70 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -11.37% returns over the last 6 months and -80.02% over the last 12 months.