    JBF Industries Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.94 crore, down 99.6% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:33 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JBF Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.94 crore in June 2023 down 99.6% from Rs. 485.95 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 59.37 crore in June 2023 up 96.24% from Rs. 1,577.90 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.40 crore in June 2023 down 107.29% from Rs. 19.20 crore in June 2022.

    JBF Industries shares closed at 3.20 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -57.33% returns over the last 6 months and -74.09% over the last 12 months.

    JBF Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.941.39485.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.941.39485.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----279.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.901.113.81
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----17.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.25-0.9524.00
    Depreciation----13.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.2151.95149.81
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.42-50.72-2.40
    Other Income0.021.047.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.40-49.685.49
    Interest57.9757.3660.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-59.37-107.04-55.12
    Exceptional Items--1.23-1,522.78
    P/L Before Tax-59.37-105.81-1,577.90
    Tax--66.82--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-59.37-172.63-1,577.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-59.37-172.63-1,577.90
    Equity Share Capital81.8781.8781.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.25-21.09-192.73
    Diluted EPS-7.25-21.09-192.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.25-21.09-192.73
    Diluted EPS-7.25-21.09-192.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:22 am

