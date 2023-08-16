JBF Industries Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.94 crore, down 99.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.94 crore in June 2023 down 99.6% from Rs. 485.95 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 59.37 crore in June 2023 up 96.24% from Rs. 1,577.90 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.40 crore in June 2023 down 107.29% from Rs. 19.20 crore in June 2022.

JBF Industries shares closed at 3.20 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -57.33% returns over the last 6 months and -74.09% over the last 12 months.