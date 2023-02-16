JBF Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.47 crore, down 95.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JBF Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 42.47 crore in December 2022 down 95.06% from Rs. 859.50 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.69 crore in December 2022 down 444.36% from Rs. 6.74 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.18 crore in December 2022 down 94.86% from Rs. 81.38 crore in December 2021.
|JBF Industries shares closed at 6.75 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -43.75% returns over the last 6 months and -61.65% over the last 12 months.
|JBF Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|42.47
|567.36
|859.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|42.47
|567.36
|859.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|16.98
|307.42
|634.94
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.31
|14.99
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|179.09
|4.29
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.68
|17.96
|24.11
|Depreciation
|0.19
|0.30
|22.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.17
|57.84
|125.54
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.14
|-10.24
|48.60
|Other Income
|0.85
|2.57
|10.76
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.99
|-7.67
|59.36
|Interest
|58.64
|58.57
|63.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-54.65
|-66.24
|-3.80
|Exceptional Items
|17.96
|--
|-2.92
|P/L Before Tax
|-36.69
|-66.24
|-6.72
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-36.69
|-66.24
|-6.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-36.69
|-66.24
|-6.74
|Equity Share Capital
|81.87
|81.87
|81.87
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.48
|-8.09
|-0.82
|Diluted EPS
|-4.48
|-8.09
|-0.82
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.48
|-8.09
|-0.82
|Diluted EPS
|-4.48
|-8.09
|-0.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited