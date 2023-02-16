 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JBF Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.47 crore, down 95.06% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 01:40 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JBF Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 42.47 crore in December 2022 down 95.06% from Rs. 859.50 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.69 crore in December 2022 down 444.36% from Rs. 6.74 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.18 crore in December 2022 down 94.86% from Rs. 81.38 crore in December 2021. JBF Industries shares closed at 6.75 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -43.75% returns over the last 6 months and -61.65% over the last 12 months.
JBF Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations42.47567.36859.50
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations42.47567.36859.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials16.98307.42634.94
Purchase of Traded Goods4.3114.99--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks--179.094.29
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost7.6817.9624.11
Depreciation0.190.3022.02
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses10.1757.84125.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.14-10.2448.60
Other Income0.852.5710.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.99-7.6759.36
Interest58.6458.5763.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-54.65-66.24-3.80
Exceptional Items17.96---2.92
P/L Before Tax-36.69-66.24-6.72
Tax----0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-36.69-66.24-6.74
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-36.69-66.24-6.74
Equity Share Capital81.8781.8781.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-4.48-8.09-0.82
Diluted EPS-4.48-8.09-0.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-4.48-8.09-0.82
Diluted EPS-4.48-8.09-0.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 16, 2023 01:11 pm