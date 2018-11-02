JB Chemicals Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 404.27 crore, up 15.53% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 404.27 crore in September 2018 up 15.53% from Rs. 349.93 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.44 crore in September 2018 down 0.55% from Rs. 51.72 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.23 crore in September 2018 up 8.27% from Rs. 83.34 crore in September 2017.

JB Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 6.16 in September 2018 from Rs. 6.11 in September 2017.

JB Chemicals shares closed at 314.55 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -1.73% returns over the last 6 months and 10.70% over the last 12 months.