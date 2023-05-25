JB Chemicals Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 699.14 crore, up 19.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 699.14 crore in March 2023 up 19.8% from Rs. 583.58 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.67 crore in March 2023 up 7.19% from Rs. 82.72 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 164.74 crore in March 2023 up 33.46% from Rs. 123.44 crore in March 2022.

JB Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 11.46 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.71 in March 2022.

JB Chemicals shares closed at 1,920.05 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.37% returns over the last 6 months and 21.91% over the last 12 months.