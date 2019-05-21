JB Chemicals Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 379.15 crore, up 19.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 379.15 crore in March 2019 up 19.9% from Rs. 316.23 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.18 crore in March 2019 up 91.19% from Rs. 22.06 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.76 crore in March 2019 up 47.19% from Rs. 50.79 crore in March 2018.

JB Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 5.13 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2018.

JB Chemicals shares closed at 340.25 on May 20, 2019 (NSE) and has given 11.14% returns over the last 6 months and 11.12% over the last 12 months.