    JB Chemicals Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 852.58 crore, up 19.05% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 11:42 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 852.58 crore in June 2023 up 19.05% from Rs. 716.13 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 144.57 crore in June 2023 up 42.73% from Rs. 101.29 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 239.96 crore in June 2023 up 42.42% from Rs. 168.49 crore in June 2022.

    JB Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 18.68 in June 2023 from Rs. 13.11 in June 2022.

    JB Chemicals shares closed at 2,711.15 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.06% returns over the last 6 months and 48.19% over the last 12 months.

    JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations852.58699.14716.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations852.58699.14716.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials218.75189.81185.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods68.4347.8275.20
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.241.98-8.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost139.17123.79123.53
    Depreciation30.6530.5625.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses189.16174.30171.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax204.18130.88142.29
    Other Income5.133.300.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax209.31134.18142.80
    Interest11.2112.265.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax198.10121.92137.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax198.10121.92137.01
    Tax53.5333.2535.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities144.5788.67101.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period144.5788.67101.29
    Equity Share Capital15.4815.4815.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.6811.4613.11
    Diluted EPS18.4411.3313.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.6811.4613.11
    Diluted EPS18.4411.3313.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 10, 2023 11:33 am

