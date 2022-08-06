 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JB Chemicals Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 716.13 crore, up 31.09% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:31 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals are:

Net Sales at Rs 716.13 crore in June 2022 up 31.09% from Rs. 546.30 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.29 crore in June 2022 down 12.16% from Rs. 115.31 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 168.49 crore in June 2022 down 1.58% from Rs. 171.19 crore in June 2021.

JB Chemicals EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.11 in June 2022 from Rs. 14.92 in June 2021.

JB Chemicals shares closed at 1,815.25 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.12% returns over the last 6 months and 0.76% over the last 12 months.

JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 716.13 583.58 546.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 716.13 583.58 546.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 185.86 160.35 147.88
Purchase of Traded Goods 75.20 43.85 49.45
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.05 -5.54 -12.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 123.53 106.44 88.76
Depreciation 25.69 21.79 17.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 171.61 156.89 114.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 142.29 99.80 140.83
Other Income 0.51 1.86 12.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 142.80 101.65 153.71
Interest 5.79 1.58 0.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 137.01 100.08 152.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 137.01 100.08 152.82
Tax 35.72 17.36 37.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 101.29 82.72 115.31
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 101.29 82.72 115.31
Equity Share Capital 15.46 15.46 15.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.11 10.71 14.92
Diluted EPS 13.08 10.69 14.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.11 10.71 14.92
Diluted EPS 13.08 10.69 14.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:22 am
