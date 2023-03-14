JB Chemicals Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 728.94 crore, up 36.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 728.94 crore in December 2022 up 36.69% from Rs. 533.27 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.21 crore in December 2022 up 35.72% from Rs. 74.57 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 172.60 crore in December 2022 up 45.46% from Rs. 118.66 crore in December 2021.