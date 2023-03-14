 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JB Chemicals Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 728.94 crore, up 36.69% Y-o-Y

Mar 14, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals are:

Net Sales at Rs 728.94 crore in December 2022 up 36.69% from Rs. 533.27 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.21 crore in December 2022 up 35.72% from Rs. 74.57 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 172.60 crore in December 2022 up 45.46% from Rs. 118.66 crore in December 2021.

JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 728.94 739.96 533.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 728.94 739.96 533.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 198.06 210.05 146.56
Purchase of Traded Goods 88.67 68.74 23.78
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -13.87 -7.54 9.58
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 127.44 125.18 108.65
Depreciation 28.04 27.71 16.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 159.15 177.74 130.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 141.45 138.08 97.72
Other Income 3.11 1.72 4.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 144.56 139.80 102.04
Interest 8.65 7.60 1.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 135.91 132.20 100.73
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 135.91 132.20 100.73
Tax 34.70 34.48 26.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 101.21 97.72 74.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 101.21 97.72 74.57
Equity Share Capital 15.47 15.47 15.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.08 12.64 9.65
Diluted EPS 12.94 12.55 9.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.08 12.64 9.65
Diluted EPS 12.94 12.55 9.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
