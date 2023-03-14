English
    JB Chemicals Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 728.94 crore, up 36.69% Y-o-Y

    March 14, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 728.94 crore in December 2022 up 36.69% from Rs. 533.27 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.21 crore in December 2022 up 35.72% from Rs. 74.57 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 172.60 crore in December 2022 up 45.46% from Rs. 118.66 crore in December 2021.

    JB Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 13.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.65 in December 2021.

    JB Chemicals shares closed at 1,952.55 on March 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.60% returns over the last 6 months and 25.54% over the last 12 months.

    JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations728.94739.96533.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations728.94739.96533.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials198.06210.05146.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods88.6768.7423.78
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.87-7.549.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost127.44125.18108.65
    Depreciation28.0427.7116.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses159.15177.74130.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax141.45138.0897.72
    Other Income3.111.724.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax144.56139.80102.04
    Interest8.657.601.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax135.91132.20100.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax135.91132.20100.73
    Tax34.7034.4826.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities101.2197.7274.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period101.2197.7274.57
    Equity Share Capital15.4715.4715.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.0812.649.65
    Diluted EPS12.9412.559.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.0812.649.65
    Diluted EPS12.9412.559.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Mar 14, 2023 10:33 am