JB Chemicals Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 728.94 crore, up 36.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 728.94 crore in December 2022 up 36.69% from Rs. 533.27 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.21 crore in December 2022 up 35.72% from Rs. 74.57 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 172.60 crore in December 2022 up 45.46% from Rs. 118.66 crore in December 2021.

JB Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 13.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.65 in December 2021.

JB Chemicals shares closed at 2,039.40 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.56% returns over the last 6 months and 17.72% over the last 12 months.