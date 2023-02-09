English
    JB Chemicals Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 728.94 crore, up 36.69% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 02:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 728.94 crore in December 2022 up 36.69% from Rs. 533.27 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.21 crore in December 2022 up 35.72% from Rs. 74.57 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 172.60 crore in December 2022 up 45.46% from Rs. 118.66 crore in December 2021.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations728.94739.96533.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations728.94739.96533.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials198.06210.05146.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods88.6768.7423.78
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.87-7.549.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost127.44125.18108.65
    Depreciation28.0427.7116.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses159.15177.74130.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax141.45138.0897.72
    Other Income3.111.724.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax144.56139.80102.04
    Interest8.657.601.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax135.91132.20100.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax135.91132.20100.73
    Tax34.7034.4826.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities101.2197.7274.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period101.2197.7274.57
    Equity Share Capital15.4715.4715.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.0812.649.65
    Diluted EPS12.9412.559.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.0812.649.65
    Diluted EPS12.9412.559.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited