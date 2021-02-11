JB Chemicals Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 500.34 crore, up 29.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 500.34 crore in December 2020 up 29.97% from Rs. 384.95 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 151.67 crore in December 2020 up 143.95% from Rs. 62.17 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 222.47 crore in December 2020 up 122.23% from Rs. 100.11 crore in December 2019.

JB Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 19.63 in December 2020 from Rs. 7.75 in December 2019.

JB Chemicals shares closed at 1,077.50 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 46.57% returns over the last 6 months and 86.66% over the last 12 months.