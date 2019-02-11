JB Chemicals Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 352.12 crore, up 15.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 352.12 crore in December 2018 up 15.55% from Rs. 304.74 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.37 crore in December 2018 up 36.99% from Rs. 33.85 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.02 crore in December 2018 up 37.68% from Rs. 63.93 crore in December 2017.

JB Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 5.64 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.03 in December 2017.

JB Chemicals shares closed at 327.30 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 17.82% returns over the last 6 months and 8.09% over the last 12 months.