App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2019 12:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JB Chemicals Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 352.12 crore, up 15.55% Y-o-Y

Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals are:

Net Sales at Rs 352.12 crore in December 2018 up 15.55% from Rs. 304.74 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.37 crore in December 2018 up 36.99% from Rs. 33.85 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.02 crore in December 2018 up 37.68% from Rs. 63.93 crore in December 2017.

JB Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 5.64 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.03 in December 2017.

JB Chemicals shares closed at 327.30 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 17.82% returns over the last 6 months and 8.09% over the last 12 months.

JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 352.12 404.27 304.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 352.12 404.27 304.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 110.50 114.51 100.82
Purchase of Traded Goods 23.46 29.08 22.79
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -19.65 1.10 -16.76
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 64.76 66.26 53.11
Depreciation 14.49 14.47 14.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 100.42 111.20 86.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 58.14 67.65 44.36
Other Income 15.39 8.11 5.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 73.53 75.76 49.68
Interest 1.27 0.72 0.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 72.26 75.04 49.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 72.26 75.04 49.07
Tax 25.88 23.60 15.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 46.37 51.44 33.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 46.37 51.44 33.85
Equity Share Capital 16.71 16.71 16.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.64 6.16 4.03
Diluted EPS 5.64 6.16 4.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.64 6.16 4.03
Diluted EPS 5.64 6.16 4.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Feb 11, 2019 11:24 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #JB Chemicals #JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals #Pharmaceuticals #Results

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.