JB Chemicals Q2 net profit dips marginally to Rs 51.44 cr

Drug firm JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals on Friday reported a marginal dip in net profit to Rs 51.44 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 51.72 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals said in a filing to the BSE.

Company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 404.27 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 347.31 crore for the same period a year ago.

Shares of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals were trading at Rs 308.00 in the afternoon trade on the BSE, down 2.05 per cent from its previous close.