you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 04:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

JB Chemicals Q2 net profit dips marginally to Rs 51.44 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 51.72 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals said in a filing to the BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Drug firm JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals on Friday reported a marginal dip in net profit to Rs 51.44 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 404.27 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 347.31 crore for the same period a year ago.

Shares of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals were trading at Rs 308.00 in the afternoon trade on the BSE, down 2.05 per cent from its previous close.
First Published on Nov 2, 2018 03:56 pm

tags #BSE #earnings #JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals #Results

