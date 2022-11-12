 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JB Chemicals Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 809.44 crore, up 36.5% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 02:39 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals are:

Net Sales at Rs 809.44 crore in September 2022 up 36.5% from Rs. 593.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 111.08 crore in September 2022 up 13.63% from Rs. 97.75 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 185.92 crore in September 2022 up 27.01% from Rs. 146.38 crore in September 2021.

JB Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 14.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.65 in September 2021.

JB Chemicals shares closed at 1,989.45 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 26.08% returns over the last 6 months and 19.20% over the last 12 months.

JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 809.44 784.81 593.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 809.44 784.81 593.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 210.18 185.88 147.22
Purchase of Traded Goods 96.57 115.01 66.45
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.20 -8.11 -6.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 135.62 133.87 105.40
Depreciation 28.13 26.08 15.73
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 187.69 185.40 153.33
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 156.45 146.68 111.01
Other Income 1.34 0.89 19.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 157.79 147.57 130.65
Interest 7.96 5.83 1.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 149.83 141.74 129.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 149.83 141.74 129.43
Tax 38.75 36.54 31.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 111.08 105.20 97.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 111.08 105.20 97.89
Minority Interest -- -0.17 -0.13
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 111.08 105.03 97.75
Equity Share Capital 15.47 15.46 15.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.37 13.59 12.65
Diluted EPS 14.26 13.56 12.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.37 13.59 12.65
Diluted EPS 14.26 13.56 12.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 12, 2022 02:32 pm
