    JB Chemicals Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 809.44 crore, up 36.5% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 02:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 809.44 crore in September 2022 up 36.5% from Rs. 593.01 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 111.08 crore in September 2022 up 13.63% from Rs. 97.75 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 185.92 crore in September 2022 up 27.01% from Rs. 146.38 crore in September 2021.

    JB Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 14.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.65 in September 2021.

    JB Chemicals shares closed at 1,989.45 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 26.08% returns over the last 6 months and 19.20% over the last 12 months.

    JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations809.44784.81593.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations809.44784.81593.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials210.18185.88147.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods96.57115.0166.45
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.20-8.11-6.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost135.62133.87105.40
    Depreciation28.1326.0815.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses187.69185.40153.33
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax156.45146.68111.01
    Other Income1.340.8919.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax157.79147.57130.65
    Interest7.965.831.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax149.83141.74129.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax149.83141.74129.43
    Tax38.7536.5431.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities111.08105.2097.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period111.08105.2097.89
    Minority Interest---0.17-0.13
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates111.08105.0397.75
    Equity Share Capital15.4715.4615.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.3713.5912.65
    Diluted EPS14.2613.5612.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.3713.5912.65
    Diluted EPS14.2613.5612.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 12, 2022 02:32 pm