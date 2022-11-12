JB Chemicals Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 809.44 crore, up 36.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 809.44 crore in September 2022 up 36.5% from Rs. 593.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 111.08 crore in September 2022 up 13.63% from Rs. 97.75 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 185.92 crore in September 2022 up 27.01% from Rs. 146.38 crore in September 2021.

JB Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 14.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.65 in September 2021.

JB Chemicals shares closed at 1,989.45 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 26.08% returns over the last 6 months and 19.20% over the last 12 months.