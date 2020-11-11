JB Chemicals Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 443.56 crore, down 2.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 443.56 crore in September 2020 down 2.82% from Rs. 456.42 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.82 crore in September 2020 down 21.15% from Rs. 93.62 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 118.50 crore in September 2020 down 0.23% from Rs. 118.77 crore in September 2019.

JB Chemicals EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.55 in September 2020 from Rs. 11.67 in September 2019.

JB Chemicals shares closed at 970.50 on November 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given 50.35% returns over the last 6 months and 144.58% over the last 12 months.