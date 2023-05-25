English
    JB Chemicals Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 762.32 crore, up 22.05% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals are:Net Sales at Rs 762.32 crore in March 2023 up 22.05% from Rs. 624.59 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 87.63 crore in March 2023 up 3.28% from Rs. 84.85 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 168.22 crore in March 2023 up 32.45% from Rs. 127.01 crore in March 2022.
    JB Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 11.33 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.98 in March 2022.JB Chemicals shares closed at 1,920.05 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.37% returns over the last 6 months and 21.91% over the last 12 months.
    JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations762.32792.71624.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations762.32792.71624.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials189.88198.04160.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods63.35120.2960.93
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks21.63-19.32-8.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost135.63138.33116.23
    Depreciation31.8028.4022.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses188.19180.60170.61
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax131.84146.37102.82
    Other Income4.583.132.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax136.42149.50104.90
    Interest13.968.301.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax122.46141.20103.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax122.46141.20103.28
    Tax34.8335.1018.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities87.63106.1084.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period87.63106.1084.97
    Minority Interest-----0.13
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates87.63106.1084.85
    Equity Share Capital15.4815.4715.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.3313.7210.98
    Diluted EPS11.1913.5710.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.3313.7210.98
    Diluted EPS11.1913.5710.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
