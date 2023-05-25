JB Chemicals Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 762.32 crore, up 22.05% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals are:Net Sales at Rs 762.32 crore in March 2023 up 22.05% from Rs. 624.59 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 87.63 crore in March 2023 up 3.28% from Rs. 84.85 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 168.22 crore in March 2023 up 32.45% from Rs. 127.01 crore in March 2022.
JB Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 11.33 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.98 in March 2022.
|JB Chemicals shares closed at 1,920.05 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.37% returns over the last 6 months and 21.91% over the last 12 months.
|JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|762.32
|792.71
|624.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|762.32
|792.71
|624.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|189.88
|198.04
|160.47
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|63.35
|120.29
|60.93
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|21.63
|-19.32
|-8.57
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|135.63
|138.33
|116.23
|Depreciation
|31.80
|28.40
|22.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|188.19
|180.60
|170.61
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|131.84
|146.37
|102.82
|Other Income
|4.58
|3.13
|2.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|136.42
|149.50
|104.90
|Interest
|13.96
|8.30
|1.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|122.46
|141.20
|103.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|122.46
|141.20
|103.28
|Tax
|34.83
|35.10
|18.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|87.63
|106.10
|84.97
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|87.63
|106.10
|84.97
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|-0.13
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|87.63
|106.10
|84.85
|Equity Share Capital
|15.48
|15.47
|15.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|11.33
|13.72
|10.98
|Diluted EPS
|11.19
|13.57
|10.96
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|11.33
|13.72
|10.98
|Diluted EPS
|11.19
|13.57
|10.96
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited