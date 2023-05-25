JB Chemicals Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 762.32 crore, up 22.05% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 762.32 792.71 624.59 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 762.32 792.71 624.59 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 189.88 198.04 160.47 Purchase of Traded Goods 63.35 120.29 60.93 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 21.63 -19.32 -8.57 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 135.63 138.33 116.23 Depreciation 31.80 28.40 22.11 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 188.19 180.60 170.61 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 131.84 146.37 102.82 Other Income 4.58 3.13 2.08 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 136.42 149.50 104.90 Interest 13.96 8.30 1.62 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 122.46 141.20 103.28 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 122.46 141.20 103.28 Tax 34.83 35.10 18.31 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 87.63 106.10 84.97 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 87.63 106.10 84.97 Minority Interest -- -- -0.13 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 87.63 106.10 84.85 Equity Share Capital 15.48 15.47 15.46 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 11.33 13.72 10.98 Diluted EPS 11.19 13.57 10.96 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 11.33 13.72 10.98 Diluted EPS 11.19 13.57 10.96 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited