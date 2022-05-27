 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JB Chemicals Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 624.59 crore, up 18.19% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 06:59 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals are:

Net Sales at Rs 624.59 crore in March 2022 up 18.19% from Rs. 528.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.85 crore in March 2022 down 15.67% from Rs. 100.61 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 127.01 crore in March 2022 down 14.9% from Rs. 149.24 crore in March 2021.

JB Chemicals EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.98 in March 2022 from Rs. 13.02 in March 2021.

JB Chemicals shares closed at 1,564.45 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.43% returns over the last 6 months and 8.13% over the last 12 months.

JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 624.59 600.66 528.46
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 624.59 600.66 528.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 160.47 146.60 135.17
Purchase of Traded Goods 60.93 52.73 40.13
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.57 6.70 19.23
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 116.23 119.47 86.17
Depreciation 22.11 16.97 16.53
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 170.61 147.05 123.87
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 102.82 111.14 107.36
Other Income 2.08 4.53 25.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 104.90 115.67 132.71
Interest 1.62 1.34 0.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 103.28 114.33 132.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 103.28 114.33 132.02
Tax 18.31 30.21 31.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 84.97 84.12 100.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 84.97 84.12 100.81
Minority Interest -0.13 -0.23 -0.20
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 84.85 83.89 100.61
Equity Share Capital 15.46 15.46 15.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.98 10.85 13.02
Diluted EPS 10.96 10.82 13.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.98 10.85 13.02
Diluted EPS 10.96 10.82 13.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 27, 2022 06:51 pm
