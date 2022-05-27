JB Chemicals Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 624.59 crore, up 18.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 624.59 crore in March 2022 up 18.19% from Rs. 528.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.85 crore in March 2022 down 15.67% from Rs. 100.61 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 127.01 crore in March 2022 down 14.9% from Rs. 149.24 crore in March 2021.

JB Chemicals EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.98 in March 2022 from Rs. 13.02 in March 2021.

JB Chemicals shares closed at 1,564.45 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.43% returns over the last 6 months and 8.13% over the last 12 months.