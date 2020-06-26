JB Chemicals Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 443.57 crore, up 5.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 443.57 crore in March 2020 up 5.89% from Rs. 418.92 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.14 crore in March 2020 up 7.46% from Rs. 46.66 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.91 crore in March 2020 up 17.65% from Rs. 80.67 crore in March 2019.

JB Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 6.30 in March 2020 from Rs. 5.68 in March 2019.

JB Chemicals shares closed at 692.85 on June 25, 2020 (NSE) and has given 61.24% returns over the last 6 months and 93.97% over the last 12 months.