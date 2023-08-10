JB Chemicals Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 896.20 crore, up 14.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 896.20 crore in June 2023 up 14.19% from Rs. 784.81 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 142.32 crore in June 2023 up 35.5% from Rs. 105.03 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 237.74 crore in June 2023 up 36.91% from Rs. 173.65 crore in June 2022.

JB Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 18.39 in June 2023 from Rs. 13.59 in June 2022.

JB Chemicals shares closed at 2,711.15 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.06% returns over the last 6 months and 48.19% over the last 12 months.