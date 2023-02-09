JB Chemicals Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 792.71 crore, up 31.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 792.71 crore in December 2022 up 31.97% from Rs. 600.66 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.10 crore in December 2022 up 26.48% from Rs. 83.89 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 177.90 crore in December 2022 up 34.12% from Rs. 132.64 crore in December 2021.