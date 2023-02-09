 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

JB Chemicals Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 792.71 crore, up 31.97% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 03:15 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals are:

Net Sales at Rs 792.71 crore in December 2022 up 31.97% from Rs. 600.66 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.10 crore in December 2022 up 26.48% from Rs. 83.89 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 177.90 crore in December 2022 up 34.12% from Rs. 132.64 crore in December 2021.

JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 792.71 809.44 600.66
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 792.71 809.44 600.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 198.04 210.18 146.60
Purchase of Traded Goods 120.29 96.57 52.73
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -19.32 -5.20 6.70
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 138.33 135.62 119.47
Depreciation 28.40 28.13 16.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 180.60 187.69 147.05
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 146.37 156.45 111.14
Other Income 3.13 1.34 4.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 149.50 157.79 115.67
Interest 8.30 7.96 1.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 141.20 149.83 114.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 141.20 149.83 114.33
Tax 35.10 38.75 30.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 106.10 111.08 84.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 106.10 111.08 84.12
Minority Interest -- -- -0.23
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 106.10 111.08 83.89
Equity Share Capital 15.47 15.47 15.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.72 14.37 10.85
Diluted EPS 13.57 14.26 10.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.72 14.37 10.85
Diluted EPS 13.57 14.26 10.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited