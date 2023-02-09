English
    JB Chemicals Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 792.71 crore, up 31.97% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 03:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 792.71 crore in December 2022 up 31.97% from Rs. 600.66 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.10 crore in December 2022 up 26.48% from Rs. 83.89 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 177.90 crore in December 2022 up 34.12% from Rs. 132.64 crore in December 2021.

    JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations792.71809.44600.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations792.71809.44600.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials198.04210.18146.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods120.2996.5752.73
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-19.32-5.206.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost138.33135.62119.47
    Depreciation28.4028.1316.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses180.60187.69147.05
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax146.37156.45111.14
    Other Income3.131.344.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax149.50157.79115.67
    Interest8.307.961.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax141.20149.83114.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax141.20149.83114.33
    Tax35.1038.7530.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities106.10111.0884.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period106.10111.0884.12
    Minority Interest-----0.23
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates106.10111.0883.89
    Equity Share Capital15.4715.4715.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.7214.3710.85
    Diluted EPS13.5714.2610.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.7214.3710.85
    Diluted EPS13.5714.2610.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
