JB Chemicals Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 428.63 crore, up 12.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 428.63 crore in December 2019 up 12.2% from Rs. 382.03 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.28 crore in December 2019 up 32.94% from Rs. 49.86 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 105.98 crore in December 2019 up 12.9% from Rs. 93.87 crore in December 2018.

JB Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 8.26 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2018.

JB Chemicals shares closed at 548.15 on February 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given 49.54% returns over the last 6 months and 73.44% over the last 12 months.