Jayshree Tea Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 233.06 crore, up 33.24% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jayshree Tea and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 233.06 crore in September 2022 up 33.24% from Rs. 174.92 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.80 crore in September 2022 down 29.32% from Rs. 39.33 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.77 crore in September 2022 down 10.54% from Rs. 47.81 crore in September 2021.

Jayshree Tea EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.63 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.62 in September 2021.

Jayshree Tea shares closed at 99.80 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.82% returns over the last 6 months and -2.82% over the last 12 months.

Jayshree Tea and Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 233.06 156.01 174.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 233.06 156.01 174.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 48.00 36.97 25.26
Purchase of Traded Goods 23.95 16.19 16.45
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.51 -25.20 -18.98
Power & Fuel -- 13.68 --
Employees Cost 75.46 65.62 67.33
Depreciation 5.83 5.36 3.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 55.58 34.83 41.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.75 8.56 40.15
Other Income 1.19 5.61 4.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.94 14.17 44.31
Interest 9.14 7.24 4.98
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.80 6.93 39.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 27.80 6.93 39.33
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 27.80 6.93 39.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 27.80 6.93 39.33
Equity Share Capital 14.44 14.44 14.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.63 2.40 13.62
Diluted EPS 9.63 2.40 13.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.63 2.40 13.62
Diluted EPS 9.63 2.40 13.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Jayshree Tea #Jayshree Tea and Industries #Plantations - Tea & Coffee #Results
first published: Nov 15, 2022 09:22 am