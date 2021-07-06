Jayshree Tea Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 96.29 crore, up 15.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 96.29 crore in March 2021 up 15.15% from Rs. 83.62 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.15 crore in March 2021 down 142.25% from Rs. 14.51 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 25.02 crore in March 2021 down 278.97% from Rs. 13.98 crore in March 2020.

Jayshree Tea shares closed at 105.85 on July 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 48.46% returns over the last 6 months and 110.02% over the last 12 months.