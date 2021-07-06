Jayshree Tea Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 96.29 crore, up 15.15% Y-o-Y
July 06, 2021 / 07:32 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jayshree Tea and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 96.29 crore in March 2021 up 15.15% from Rs. 83.62 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.15 crore in March 2021 down 142.25% from Rs. 14.51 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 25.02 crore in March 2021 down 278.97% from Rs. 13.98 crore in March 2020.
Jayshree Tea shares closed at 105.85 on July 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 48.46% returns over the last 6 months and 110.02% over the last 12 months.
|Jayshree Tea and Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|96.29
|166.24
|83.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|96.29
|166.24
|83.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12.93
|14.87
|10.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.12
|23.18
|3.87
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|36.40
|13.45
|41.42
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|48.70
|54.18
|53.30
|Depreciation
|3.49
|4.03
|5.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|26.40
|40.25
|25.37
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-38.75
|16.28
|-56.23
|Other Income
|10.24
|5.42
|65.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-28.51
|21.70
|8.79
|Interest
|6.17
|6.93
|10.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-34.68
|14.77
|-1.72
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-34.68
|14.77
|-1.72
|Tax
|0.47
|--
|12.79
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-35.15
|14.77
|-14.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-35.15
|14.77
|-14.51
|Equity Share Capital
|14.44
|14.44
|14.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.17
|5.11
|-5.02
|Diluted EPS
|-12.17
|5.11
|-5.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.17
|5.11
|-5.02
|Diluted EPS
|-12.17
|5.11
|-5.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited