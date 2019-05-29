Jayshree Tea Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 103.87 crore, up 4.69% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jayshree Tea and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 103.87 crore in March 2019 up 4.69% from Rs. 99.22 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.16 crore in March 2019 up 23.61% from Rs. 40.79 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 18.80 crore in March 2019 up 37.35% from Rs. 30.01 crore in March 2018.
Jayshree Tea shares closed at 67.95 on May 28, 2019 (BSE) and has given -22.87% returns over the last 6 months and -24.92% over the last 12 months.
|
|Jayshree Tea and Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|103.87
|168.70
|99.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|103.87
|168.70
|99.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|16.26
|33.38
|15.33
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|9.33
|17.47
|10.95
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|34.72
|13.49
|29.06
|Power & Fuel
|10.85
|11.86
|6.06
|Employees Cost
|43.64
|58.93
|49.59
|Depreciation
|5.82
|3.84
|3.53
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.37
|27.00
|26.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-38.12
|2.73
|-41.37
|Other Income
|13.50
|4.59
|7.83
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-24.62
|7.32
|-33.54
|Interest
|4.56
|10.64
|7.66
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-29.18
|-3.32
|-41.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-29.18
|-3.32
|-41.20
|Tax
|1.98
|--
|-0.41
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-31.16
|-3.32
|-40.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-31.16
|-3.32
|-40.79
|Equity Share Capital
|14.44
|14.44
|14.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.79
|-1.15
|-14.12
|Diluted EPS
|-10.79
|-1.15
|-14.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.79
|-1.15
|-14.12
|Diluted EPS
|-10.79
|-1.15
|-14.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited