Jayshree Tea Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 103.87 crore, up 4.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 103.87 crore in March 2019 up 4.69% from Rs. 99.22 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.16 crore in March 2019 up 23.61% from Rs. 40.79 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 18.80 crore in March 2019 up 37.35% from Rs. 30.01 crore in March 2018.

Jayshree Tea shares closed at 67.95 on May 28, 2019 (BSE) and has given -22.87% returns over the last 6 months and -24.92% over the last 12 months.