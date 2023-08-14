Jayshree Tea Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 179.76 crore, up 15.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 179.76 crore in June 2023 up 15.22% from Rs. 156.01 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.04 crore in June 2023 up 131.46% from Rs. 6.93 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.91 crore in June 2023 up 53.15% from Rs. 19.53 crore in June 2022.

Jayshree Tea EPS has increased to Rs. 7.07 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.40 in June 2022.

Jayshree Tea shares closed at 87.20 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.49% returns over the last 6 months and -0.91% over the last 12 months.