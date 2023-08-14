English
    Jayshree Tea Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 179.76 crore, up 15.22% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 08:05 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jayshree Tea and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 179.76 crore in June 2023 up 15.22% from Rs. 156.01 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.04 crore in June 2023 up 131.46% from Rs. 6.93 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.91 crore in June 2023 up 53.15% from Rs. 19.53 crore in June 2022.

    Jayshree Tea EPS has increased to Rs. 7.07 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.40 in June 2022.

    Jayshree Tea shares closed at 87.20 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.49% returns over the last 6 months and -0.91% over the last 12 months.

    Jayshree Tea and Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations179.76142.22156.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations179.76142.22156.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials22.98131.9336.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods11.814.8416.19
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks42.50-49.18-25.20
    Power & Fuel--5.1913.68
    Employees Cost63.7861.6365.62
    Depreciation5.525.545.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses46.7334.6834.83
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-13.56-52.418.56
    Other Income37.957.015.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.39-45.4014.17
    Interest8.458.877.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.94-54.276.93
    Exceptional Items--46.72--
    P/L Before Tax15.94-7.556.93
    Tax-0.101.98--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.04-9.536.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.04-9.536.93
    Equity Share Capital14.4414.4414.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.07-3.302.40
    Diluted EPS7.07-3.302.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.07-3.302.40
    Diluted EPS7.07-3.302.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 07:44 pm

