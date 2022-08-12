 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jayshree Tea Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 156.01 crore, down 1.63% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 02:40 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jayshree Tea and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 156.01 crore in June 2022 down 1.63% from Rs. 158.60 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.93 crore in June 2022 up 294.66% from Rs. 3.56 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.53 crore in June 2022 up 72.22% from Rs. 11.34 crore in June 2021.

Jayshree Tea EPS has increased to Rs. 2.40 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.57 in June 2021.

Jayshree Tea shares closed at 88.00 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.15% returns over the last 6 months and -22.81% over the last 12 months.

Jayshree Tea and Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 156.01 132.26 158.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 156.01 132.26 158.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 36.97 61.81 17.73
Purchase of Traded Goods 16.19 4.91 7.84
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -25.20 25.16 23.32
Power & Fuel 13.68 -- --
Employees Cost 65.62 57.04 62.27
Depreciation 5.36 5.37 5.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 34.83 48.62 40.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.56 -70.65 1.15
Other Income 5.61 25.29 4.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.17 -45.36 5.55
Interest 7.24 9.30 9.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.93 -54.66 -3.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 6.93 -54.66 -3.60
Tax -- -11.65 -0.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.93 -43.01 -3.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.93 -43.01 -3.56
Equity Share Capital 14.44 14.44 14.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.40 -14.89 -1.57
Diluted EPS 2.40 -14.89 -1.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.40 -14.89 -1.57
Diluted EPS 2.40 -14.89 -1.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 02:33 pm
