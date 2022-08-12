Jayshree Tea Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 156.01 crore, down 1.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 156.01 crore in June 2022 down 1.63% from Rs. 158.60 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.93 crore in June 2022 up 294.66% from Rs. 3.56 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.53 crore in June 2022 up 72.22% from Rs. 11.34 crore in June 2021.

Jayshree Tea EPS has increased to Rs. 2.40 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.57 in June 2021.

Jayshree Tea shares closed at 88.00 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.15% returns over the last 6 months and -22.81% over the last 12 months.