Jayshree Tea Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 262.75 crore, up 17.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 262.75 crore in December 2022 up 17.91% from Rs. 222.84 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.24 crore in December 2022 down 136.93% from Rs. 25.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.99 crore in December 2022 down 69.41% from Rs. 16.31 crore in December 2021.