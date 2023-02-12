 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jayshree Tea Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 262.75 crore, up 17.91% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jayshree Tea and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 262.75 crore in December 2022 up 17.91% from Rs. 222.84 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.24 crore in December 2022 down 136.93% from Rs. 25.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.99 crore in December 2022 down 69.41% from Rs. 16.31 crore in December 2021.

Jayshree Tea and Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 262.75 233.06 222.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 262.75 233.06 222.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 123.41 48.00 119.62
Purchase of Traded Goods 23.82 23.95 14.67
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -13.35 -11.51 -35.17
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 70.46 75.46 61.03
Depreciation 5.09 5.83 5.66
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 56.26 55.58 47.68
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.94 35.75 9.35
Other Income 2.84 1.19 1.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.10 36.94 10.65
Interest 9.14 9.14 8.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -9.24 27.80 1.91
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -9.24 27.80 1.91
Tax -- -- -23.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -9.24 27.80 25.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -9.24 27.80 25.02
Equity Share Capital 14.44 14.44 14.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.20 9.63 8.66
Diluted EPS -3.20 9.63 8.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.20 9.63 8.66
Diluted EPS -3.20 9.63 8.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited