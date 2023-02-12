Jayshree Tea Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 262.75 crore, up 17.91% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jayshree Tea and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 262.75 crore in December 2022 up 17.91% from Rs. 222.84 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.24 crore in December 2022 down 136.93% from Rs. 25.02 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.99 crore in December 2022 down 69.41% from Rs. 16.31 crore in December 2021.
Jayshree Tea shares closed at 92.90 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.87% returns over the last 6 months and -11.48% over the last 12 months.
|Jayshree Tea and Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|262.75
|233.06
|222.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|262.75
|233.06
|222.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|123.41
|48.00
|119.62
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|23.82
|23.95
|14.67
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-13.35
|-11.51
|-35.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|70.46
|75.46
|61.03
|Depreciation
|5.09
|5.83
|5.66
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|56.26
|55.58
|47.68
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.94
|35.75
|9.35
|Other Income
|2.84
|1.19
|1.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.10
|36.94
|10.65
|Interest
|9.14
|9.14
|8.74
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.24
|27.80
|1.91
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.24
|27.80
|1.91
|Tax
|--
|--
|-23.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.24
|27.80
|25.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.24
|27.80
|25.02
|Equity Share Capital
|14.44
|14.44
|14.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.20
|9.63
|8.66
|Diluted EPS
|-3.20
|9.63
|8.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.20
|9.63
|8.66
|Diluted EPS
|-3.20
|9.63
|8.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited