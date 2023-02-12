English
    Jayshree Tea Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 262.75 crore, up 17.91% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jayshree Tea and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 262.75 crore in December 2022 up 17.91% from Rs. 222.84 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.24 crore in December 2022 down 136.93% from Rs. 25.02 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.99 crore in December 2022 down 69.41% from Rs. 16.31 crore in December 2021.

    Jayshree Tea and Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations262.75233.06222.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations262.75233.06222.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials123.4148.00119.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods23.8223.9514.67
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.35-11.51-35.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost70.4675.4661.03
    Depreciation5.095.835.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses56.2655.5847.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.9435.759.35
    Other Income2.841.191.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.1036.9410.65
    Interest9.149.148.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-9.2427.801.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-9.2427.801.91
    Tax-----23.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.2427.8025.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.2427.8025.02
    Equity Share Capital14.4414.4414.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.209.638.66
    Diluted EPS-3.209.638.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.209.638.66
    Diluted EPS-3.209.638.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited