Jayshree Tea Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 222.84 crore, up 34.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 222.84 crore in December 2021 up 34.05% from Rs. 166.24 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.02 crore in December 2021 up 69.4% from Rs. 14.77 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.31 crore in December 2021 down 36.61% from Rs. 25.73 crore in December 2020.

Jayshree Tea EPS has increased to Rs. 8.66 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.11 in December 2020.

Jayshree Tea shares closed at 100.30 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.35% returns over the last 6 months and 51.17% over the last 12 months.