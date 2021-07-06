Jayshree Tea Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 164.16 crore, up 3.23% Y-o-Y
July 06, 2021 / 07:28 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jayshree Tea and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 164.16 crore in March 2021 up 3.23% from Rs. 159.03 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 43.72 crore in March 2021 up 33.59% from Rs. 65.83 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 37.16 crore in March 2021 down 1836.45% from Rs. 2.14 crore in March 2020.
Jayshree Tea shares closed at 105.85 on July 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 48.46% returns over the last 6 months and 110.02% over the last 12 months.
|Jayshree Tea and Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|164.16
|216.67
|159.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|164.16
|216.67
|159.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|51.51
|54.62
|114.49
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.13
|23.18
|3.87
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|53.51
|14.81
|-6.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|8.32
|Employees Cost
|53.86
|58.93
|58.31
|Depreciation
|6.40
|6.22
|7.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|41.98
|53.39
|33.73
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-50.23
|5.52
|-60.52
|Other Income
|6.67
|4.12
|55.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-43.56
|9.64
|-4.92
|Interest
|10.18
|11.79
|12.94
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-53.74
|-2.15
|-17.86
|Exceptional Items
|-5.78
|--
|-15.15
|P/L Before Tax
|-59.52
|-2.15
|-33.01
|Tax
|0.71
|-0.03
|12.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-60.23
|-2.12
|-45.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-60.23
|-2.12
|-45.46
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|16.51
|--
|-20.37
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-43.72
|-2.12
|-65.83
|Equity Share Capital
|11.33
|11.33
|11.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-19.29
|-0.93
|-29.04
|Diluted EPS
|-19.29
|-0.93
|-29.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-19.29
|-0.93
|-29.04
|Diluted EPS
|-19.29
|-0.93
|-29.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited