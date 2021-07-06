Jayshree Tea Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 164.16 crore, up 3.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 164.16 crore in March 2021 up 3.23% from Rs. 159.03 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 43.72 crore in March 2021 up 33.59% from Rs. 65.83 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 37.16 crore in March 2021 down 1836.45% from Rs. 2.14 crore in March 2020.

Jayshree Tea shares closed at 105.85 on July 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 48.46% returns over the last 6 months and 110.02% over the last 12 months.