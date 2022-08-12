 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jayshree Tea Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 161.31 crore, up 1.71% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 02:44 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jayshree Tea and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 161.31 crore in June 2022 up 1.71% from Rs. 158.60 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 54.24 crore in June 2022 down 1423.6% from Rs. 3.56 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.96 crore in June 2022 up 84.83% from Rs. 11.34 crore in June 2021.

Jayshree Tea shares closed at 88.00 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.15% returns over the last 6 months and -22.81% over the last 12 months.

Jayshree Tea and Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 161.31 138.39 158.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 161.31 138.39 158.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 38.51 63.58 17.73
Purchase of Traded Goods 16.19 4.91 7.84
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -25.34 26.58 23.32
Power & Fuel 14.32 -- --
Employees Cost 67.08 59.30 62.27
Depreciation 5.53 6.11 5.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 37.82 48.96 40.50
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.20 -71.05 1.15
Other Income 8.23 25.83 4.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.43 -45.22 5.55
Interest 8.03 10.14 9.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.40 -55.36 -3.60
Exceptional Items -61.76 -- --
P/L Before Tax -54.36 -55.36 -3.60
Tax -0.12 -12.03 -0.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -54.24 -43.33 -3.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -54.24 -43.33 -3.56
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- 19.50 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -54.24 -23.83 -3.56
Equity Share Capital 11.33 11.33 11.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -23.93 -10.51 -1.57
Diluted EPS -23.93 -10.51 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -23.93 -10.51 -1.57
Diluted EPS -23.93 -10.51 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 02:33 pm
