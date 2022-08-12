Jayshree Tea Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 161.31 crore, up 1.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jayshree Tea and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 161.31 crore in June 2022 up 1.71% from Rs. 158.60 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 54.24 crore in June 2022 down 1423.6% from Rs. 3.56 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.96 crore in June 2022 up 84.83% from Rs. 11.34 crore in June 2021.
Jayshree Tea shares closed at 88.00 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.15% returns over the last 6 months and -22.81% over the last 12 months.
|
|Jayshree Tea and Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|161.31
|138.39
|158.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|161.31
|138.39
|158.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|38.51
|63.58
|17.73
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|16.19
|4.91
|7.84
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-25.34
|26.58
|23.32
|Power & Fuel
|14.32
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|67.08
|59.30
|62.27
|Depreciation
|5.53
|6.11
|5.79
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|37.82
|48.96
|40.50
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.20
|-71.05
|1.15
|Other Income
|8.23
|25.83
|4.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.43
|-45.22
|5.55
|Interest
|8.03
|10.14
|9.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|7.40
|-55.36
|-3.60
|Exceptional Items
|-61.76
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-54.36
|-55.36
|-3.60
|Tax
|-0.12
|-12.03
|-0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-54.24
|-43.33
|-3.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-54.24
|-43.33
|-3.56
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|19.50
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-54.24
|-23.83
|-3.56
|Equity Share Capital
|11.33
|11.33
|11.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-23.93
|-10.51
|-1.57
|Diluted EPS
|-23.93
|-10.51
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-23.93
|-10.51
|-1.57
|Diluted EPS
|-23.93
|-10.51
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited