Jayshree Tea Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 161.31 crore, up 1.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 161.31 crore in June 2022 up 1.71% from Rs. 158.60 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 54.24 crore in June 2022 down 1423.6% from Rs. 3.56 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.96 crore in June 2022 up 84.83% from Rs. 11.34 crore in June 2021.

Jayshree Tea shares closed at 88.00 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.15% returns over the last 6 months and -22.81% over the last 12 months.