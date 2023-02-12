 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jayshree Tea Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 267.26 crore, up 18.33% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:57 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jayshree Tea and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 267.26 crore in December 2022 up 18.33% from Rs. 225.86 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.20 crore in December 2022 down 134.63% from Rs. 23.68 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.08 crore in December 2022 down 61.32% from Rs. 15.72 crore in December 2021.

Jayshree Tea and Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 267.26 238.36 225.86
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 267.26 238.36 225.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 125.22 49.15 120.13
Purchase of Traded Goods 23.81 23.95 14.67
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -14.40 -11.95 -35.76
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 71.53 77.58 62.15
Depreciation 5.26 6.00 5.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 57.84 59.91 49.74
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.00 33.72 9.05
Other Income 2.82 3.00 0.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.82 36.72 9.84
Interest 9.52 9.86 9.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -8.70 26.86 0.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -8.70 26.86 0.33
Tax 0.17 0.62 -23.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -8.87 26.24 23.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 0.67 -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -8.20 26.24 23.68
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -8.20 26.24 23.68
Equity Share Capital 11.33 11.33 11.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.61 11.58 10.45
Diluted EPS -3.61 11.58 10.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.61 11.58 10.45
Diluted EPS -3.61 11.58 10.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
