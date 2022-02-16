Jayshree Tea Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 225.86 crore, up 4.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 225.86 crore in December 2021 up 4.24% from Rs. 216.67 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.68 crore in December 2021 up 1216.98% from Rs. 2.12 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.72 crore in December 2021 down 0.88% from Rs. 15.86 crore in December 2020.

Jayshree Tea EPS has increased to Rs. 10.45 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.93 in December 2020.

Jayshree Tea shares closed at 99.90 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.72% returns over the last 6 months and 46.80% over the last 12 months.