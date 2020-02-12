Jayshree Tea Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 202.20 crore, down 10.21% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jayshree Tea and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 202.20 crore in December 2019 down 10.21% from Rs. 225.18 crore in December 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.00 crore in December 2019 down 152.27% from Rs. 9.91 crore in December 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.48 crore in December 2019 down 157.22% from Rs. 7.83 crore in December 2018.
Jayshree Tea shares closed at 52.20 on February 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given 17.70% returns over the last 6 months and -19.01% over the last 12 months.
|Jayshree Tea and Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'19
|Sep'19
|Dec'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|202.20
|192.48
|225.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|202.20
|192.48
|225.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|91.18
|18.79
|81.88
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|15.95
|17.88
|17.47
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.60
|20.10
|6.25
|Power & Fuel
|15.55
|19.15
|12.51
|Employees Cost
|61.31
|67.59
|62.91
|Depreciation
|6.07
|6.33
|4.72
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|9.15
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|34.47
|25.05
|43.79
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.73
|8.44
|-4.35
|Other Income
|5.18
|8.28
|7.46
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.55
|16.72
|3.11
|Interest
|15.80
|16.01
|13.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-26.35
|0.71
|-10.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-26.35
|0.71
|-10.12
|Tax
|-0.40
|0.35
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-25.95
|0.36
|-10.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-25.95
|0.36
|-10.12
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.95
|2.99
|0.21
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-25.00
|3.35
|-9.91
|Equity Share Capital
|11.33
|11.33
|11.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.03
|1.48
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-11.03
|1.48
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.03
|1.48
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-11.03
|1.48
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Feb 12, 2020 08:55 am