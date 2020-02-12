Jayshree Tea Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 202.20 crore, down 10.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 202.20 crore in December 2019 down 10.21% from Rs. 225.18 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.00 crore in December 2019 down 152.27% from Rs. 9.91 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.48 crore in December 2019 down 157.22% from Rs. 7.83 crore in December 2018.

Jayshree Tea shares closed at 52.20 on February 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given 17.70% returns over the last 6 months and -19.01% over the last 12 months.