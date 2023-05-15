Jayshree Chem Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.78 crore, up 21.93% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jayshree Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.78 crore in March 2023 up 21.93% from Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 up 100% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2023 up 27.27% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.
Jayshree Chem shares closed at 6.90 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.54% returns over the last 6 months and 9.87% over the last 12 months.
|Jayshree Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.78
|2.12
|2.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.78
|2.12
|2.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.53
|1.69
|2.19
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.12
|0.10
|-0.22
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.18
|0.18
|0.14
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.06
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.46
|0.48
|0.36
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.34
|-0.39
|-0.26
|Other Income
|0.41
|0.35
|0.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.07
|-0.04
|0.04
|Interest
|0.01
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.06
|-0.04
|0.04
|Exceptional Items
|-0.06
|-0.04
|-0.40
|P/L Before Tax
|--
|-0.08
|-0.36
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|--
|-0.08
|-0.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|--
|-0.08
|-0.36
|Equity Share Capital
|29.33
|29.33
|29.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|-0.03
|-0.12
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.03
|-0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|-0.03
|-0.12
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.03
|-0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited