Jayshree Chem Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.28 crore, up 5600% Y-o-Y
May 30, 2022 / 07:42 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jayshree Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.28 crore in March 2022 up 5600% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022 down 176.92% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.
Jayshree Chem shares closed at 6.64 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)
|Jayshree Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.28
|1.52
|0.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.28
|1.52
|0.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.19
|1.29
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.22
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.14
|0.20
|0.17
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.06
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.36
|0.38
|0.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.26
|-0.41
|-0.51
|Other Income
|0.30
|0.33
|0.45
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.04
|-0.08
|-0.06
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.04
|-0.08
|-0.06
|Exceptional Items
|-0.40
|-0.04
|-0.07
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.36
|-0.12
|-0.13
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.36
|-0.12
|-0.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.36
|-0.12
|-0.13
|Equity Share Capital
|29.33
|29.33
|29.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|-0.04
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|-0.04
|-0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|-0.04
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|-0.04
|-0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
