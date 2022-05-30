Jayshree Chem Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.28 crore, up 5600% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.28 crore in March 2022 up 5600% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022 down 176.92% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

Jayshree Chem shares closed at 6.64 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)