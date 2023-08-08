Jayshree Chem Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.53 crore, up 25.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.53 crore in June 2023 up 25.25% from Rs. 2.02 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2023 up 360% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2023 up 161.54% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022.

Jayshree Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2022.

Jayshree Chem shares closed at 6.66 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.77% returns over the last 6 months and 6.90% over the last 12 months.