Jayshree Chem Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.02 crore, up 169.33% Y-o-Y
July 28, 2022 / 10:28 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jayshree Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.02 crore in June 2022 up 169.33% from Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022 down 266.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022 up 8.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.
Jayshree Chem shares closed at 6.30 on July 27, 2022 (BSE)
|Jayshree Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.02
|2.28
|0.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.02
|2.28
|0.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.64
|2.19
|0.50
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.01
|-0.22
|-0.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.18
|0.14
|0.20
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.07
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.37
|0.36
|0.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.22
|-0.26
|-0.26
|Other Income
|0.29
|0.30
|0.32
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.07
|0.04
|0.06
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.07
|0.04
|0.06
|Exceptional Items
|-0.12
|-0.40
|-0.03
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.05
|-0.36
|0.03
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.05
|-0.36
|0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.05
|-0.36
|0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|29.33
|29.33
|29.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-0.12
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|-0.12
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-0.12
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|-0.12
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited