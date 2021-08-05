Jayshree Chem Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore, up 275% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore in June 2021 up 275% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021 up 127.27% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021 up 400% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

Jayshree Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2020.

Jayshree Chem shares closed at 8.20 on August 04, 2021 (BSE)