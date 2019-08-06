Jayshree Chem Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore, up 208.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore in June 2019 up 208.7% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2019 down 218.75% from Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2019 down 187.27% from Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2018.

Jayshree Chem shares closed at 5.62 on August 05, 2019 (BSE) and has given -32.04% returns over the last 6 months and -54.16% over the last 12 months.