Jayshree Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.12 crore, up 39.47% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jayshree Chemicals are:Net Sales at Rs 2.12 crore in December 2022 up 39.47% from Rs. 1.52 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 200% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.
|Jayshree Chem shares closed at 6.29 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.70% returns over the last 6 months and -22.82% over the last 12 months.
|Jayshree Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.12
|2.03
|1.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.12
|2.03
|1.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.69
|1.51
|1.29
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.10
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.18
|0.19
|0.20
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.07
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.48
|0.50
|0.38
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.39
|-0.24
|-0.41
|Other Income
|0.35
|0.37
|0.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|0.13
|-0.08
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.04
|0.13
|-0.08
|Exceptional Items
|-0.04
|-0.12
|-0.04
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.08
|0.01
|-0.12
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.08
|0.01
|-0.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.08
|0.01
|-0.12
|Equity Share Capital
|29.33
|29.33
|29.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.00
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|--
|-0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.00
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|--
|-0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited