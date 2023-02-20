Jayshree Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.12 crore, up 39.47% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 2.12 2.03 1.52 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2.12 2.03 1.52 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 1.69 1.51 1.29 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.10 -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.18 0.19 0.20 Depreciation 0.06 0.07 0.06 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.48 0.50 0.38 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.39 -0.24 -0.41 Other Income 0.35 0.37 0.33 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.04 0.13 -0.08 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.04 0.13 -0.08 Exceptional Items -0.04 -0.12 -0.04 P/L Before Tax -0.08 0.01 -0.12 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.08 0.01 -0.12 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.08 0.01 -0.12 Equity Share Capital 29.33 29.33 29.33 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.03 0.00 -0.04 Diluted EPS -0.03 -- -0.04 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.03 0.00 -0.04 Diluted EPS -0.03 -- -0.04 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited