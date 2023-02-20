 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jayshree Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.12 crore, up 39.47% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 12:01 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jayshree Chemicals are:Net Sales at Rs 2.12 crore in December 2022 up 39.47% from Rs. 1.52 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 200% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021. Jayshree Chem shares closed at 6.29 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.70% returns over the last 6 months and -22.82% over the last 12 months.
Jayshree Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations2.122.031.52
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2.122.031.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods1.691.511.29
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.10----
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.180.190.20
Depreciation0.060.070.06
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.480.500.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.39-0.24-0.41
Other Income0.350.370.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.040.13-0.08
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.040.13-0.08
Exceptional Items-0.04-0.12-0.04
P/L Before Tax-0.080.01-0.12
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.080.01-0.12
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.080.01-0.12
Equity Share Capital29.3329.3329.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.030.00-0.04
Diluted EPS-0.03---0.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.030.00-0.04
Diluted EPS-0.03---0.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

