Jayshree Chem Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.52 crore, up 3700% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.52 crore in December 2021 up 3700% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

Jayshree Chem shares closed at 8.95 on February 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given 13.87% returns over the last 6 months and 104.34% over the last 12 months.