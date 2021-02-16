Jayshree Chem Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 83.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in December 2020 down 83.33% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2020 up 86.36% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 up 96.61% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2019.

Jayshree Chem shares closed at 4.25 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 16.12% returns over the last 6 months and 10.39% over the last 12 months.